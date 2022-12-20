APSLSA observes Minority Rights Day

RAGA, 19 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with the Gaon Burah Association of Kamle district, organised a legal awareness programme here on Sunday to mark the Minority Rights Day.

A team of advocates, including Talin Dukam, highlighted the rights of the scheduled tribes. They educated the participants on various important NALSA mandated schemes and regulations, like free and competent legal services under Section 12

of the Legal Services Authority Act; legal aid clinic, marriage registration, the POCSO Act, the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, the roles and responsibilities of the legal services institutions, and various government schemes.

Raga Power Department EE Rochu Niji and Sigin ZPM PL Murtem also spoke.

More than 100 participants attended the programme, which was led by advocate Takar Niji and his team of advocates.

The Minority Rights Day is celebrated every year on 18 December to promote protection of the rights of the minority communities.