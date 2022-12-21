Entrepreneurship development prog

NAMSAI, 20 Dec: The ICAR’s Basar (Leparada)-based state centre and the Namsai Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) jointly organised an entrepreneurship development programme for farmers here on Tuesday.

Addressing the farmers, Namsai DC CR Khampa encouraged them to “get soil test for their fields and produce a good production with guidance from different departments of the district and the KVK.”

DPO Dr K Sharma highlighted different schemes and projects for farming and food processing units, while ICAR State Centre Joint Director Dr H Kalita spoke about different projects that farmers can take up to increase their income.

Dr SK Das from Meghalaya-based ICAR RC for NER encouraged the farmers to “develop their entrepreneurship programmes and take capacity building programme from KVK and produce value addition of meat products,” and ICAR RC for NER principal scientist Dr S Hazarika presented a brief on the “mandate of the ICAR and development of agricultural technology.” He also explained about the ABI centre and suggested “expanding the business and keeping it sustainable.”

Dr Bidyapati Ngangom highlighted the agromet advisory services and the importance of weather forecast. She also spoke about the mobile apps that are provided by the KVK.

Mushroom spawn, meat mincing machine, sauces filling machine, vacuum selling machine, deep freezer and vegetable seeds under the nutritional kitchen garden initiative were distributed among the 60 participants, including ABI members.

KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal also attended the programme, during which a newsletter of the KVK was also released.

Earlier, the DC inaugurated a stall on the KVK campus, where poultry farmers and SHGs displayed local products like turmeric, pickles and mushroom products, besides value-added products of fish and pork from the ABI beneficiaries.