SUP ban drive carried out

KHONSA, 20 Dec: A team of the Tirap district administration, comprising Town Magistrate Dr Ripi Doni, UD&H AE L Hosai, JE Shiv Prasad Pillai, and police personnel headed by the Khonsa PS OC carried out a crackdown on sale of single-use plastic (SUP) here on Tuesday.

The drive was conducted as a preventive measure against pollution control during various upcoming festivals and parties.

Approximately 150 kgs of banned plastics, like plastic bags, plastic disposable glasses and plates, plastic spoons, ear buds, plastic gift wraps, etc, were seized from various shops of the town.

The team also distributed guidelines on how to phase out SUP items from the town. (DIPRO)