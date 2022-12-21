DC stresses on harnessing agri-horti potentials of U/Siang

YINGKIONG, 20 Dec: Upper Siang DC Hage Lailang emphasised on “harnessing the huge potentials of natural resources, agriculture and horticulture crops in Upper Siang with proper technical intervention in a realistic way.”

Chairing an exporters’ conclave here on Tuesday, Lailang called upon the participants to “discuss ways to prepare a good vision and plans which will be beneficial to explore and promote the export potentials of the district.”

Assistant Commissioner Himanshu Nigam advised the farmers to constitute farmers-producers organisations in every subdivision to strengthen farmers’ groups and to ensure better income for the producers. Nigam also asked the ArSLM to assist the farmers.

HDFC trade & foreign exchange deputy vice president Razveer Mohsin joined the conclave virtually from Guwahati (Assam) and made a presentation on international trade and banking.

DFDO Kago Tamang made a presentation on “the scopes of fisheries department,” and informed that the department is introducing rainbow and brown trout culture on a pilot basis.

District Agriculture Officer Tagang Jerang highlighted the prospect of millets as an export item, while the DHO spoke about “the export potentials of horticulture crops like orange, banana, pineapple, kiwi, large cardamom and ginger.”

The DDI spoke on the ‘one district, one crop’ initiative, and about the ArSLM’s activities.

During the interaction session, progressive farmers shared their problems and grievances pertaining to “lack of IEC to farmers from line departments,” marketing issues, communications, fixation of rates, lack of storage facility, plant disease control measures, etc.

Besides administrative officials, heads of the line departments, bankers, SHG members and progressive farmers from Ngaming, Yingkiong, Pugging, Mariyang, and Adi Pasi attended the conclave. (DIPRO)