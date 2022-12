HIME, 20 Dec: More than 1,000 beneficiaries availed of services provided by government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised by the Lower Siang district administration at Hime village on Tuesday.

The camp was inaugurated by Lower Siang mentor secretary Mitali Namchoom, in the presence of DC Marto Riba, SP Gothombu, and others. (DIPRO)