Villagers surrender airguns

LONGDING, 20 Dec: Ten villagers of Ozakho surrendered their airguns during a ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’ camp organised by the Longding district administration at Ozakho village on Tuesday as part of the Good Governance Week.

With this, Ozakho has become the first village in the district to surrender airguns and take initiatives towards protection of wildlife. Some children also surrendered their catapults during the programme.

Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego commended the villagers, and also praised the efforts of the Ozakho village panchayat towards making the village one of the cleanest in the district.

Lego said that the district administration is committed towards making the process of governance inclusive, participatory, transparent, efficient, responsive and effective in order to ensure good governance.

The DC also visited the fair price shop and the poultry farm run by the village panchayat.

Government officers from various departments conducted an awareness programme on the government’s policies and schemes, besides conducting a health camp, seeding EPIC with Aadhar, etc, during the camp. (DIPRO)