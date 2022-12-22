Awareness prog-cum-training workshop on export procedures, documentation and packaging begins

NAMSAI, 21 Dec: A three-day awareness programme-cum-training workshop on export procedures and documentation and packaging of agriculture and horticulture products got underway here on Wednesday.

The main objective of the programme is to disseminate information about the trends and technology in the packaging of processed foods, create awareness about the importance of packaging, and promote the export market with the use of innovative packaging design and development, the trade and commerce department, the organizer of the programme, said in a release.

Trade and commerce director Sonyung Modi said that over the last few years, there has been a boom in the mall culture in all regions of our country.

“Today’s consumer is exposed to a range of fresh and processed foods from the local markets as well the global markets,” he said.

Informing that people prefer local produce and foods over western food products nowadays, he said, “the time is opportune to provide these native fresh and processed food products in packaged forms as desired by the consumers.”

“Arunachal Pradesh is well-known for of its rich culture, hilly landscape and climate which are favorable for tourism. The state is additionally endowed with abundant natural resources, good agro-climatic condition which is ideal for cultivation of rich variety of fruits,” he added.

Namsai ADC S Mining exhorted that the govt. of India has taken various initiatives for promotion of export and create an environment that is conducive for export in the country.

Indian Institute of Packaging deputy director Bidhan Das informed that the packaging constitutes a vital link between the manufacturer and consumer for the safe delivery of the product through the various stages of manufacture, storage, transport, distribution and marketing.

“Packaging is a great enabler for food preservation and ultimately increased the shelf life of the processed products. Therefore, it is important to create awareness about the importance of packaging, and promote the export market with the use of innovative packaging design and development, standardization,” he added.

The seminar was inaugurated by Namsai ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun.

The programme is being conducted in association with Kolkata-based Indian Institute of Packaging and Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.