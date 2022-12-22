11 SHGs receive vehicles procured under Grameen Express Yojana

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 21 Dec: Eleven vehicles procured under the Arunachal Grameen Express Yojana was flagged off by Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering in the presence of Ruksin ZPMs Arunai Jamoh and Anung Gammeng during a programme organized by Block Mission Management unit of Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM) here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

The vehicles were released to 11 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from Ngorlung, Rayang, Mirem, Mikong, Remi, Bilat, Sille, Linka, Oyan, Sika-Bamin and Sika-Tode villages by the officials of the Rural Livelihood Mission.

Ering said that the state government is working for economic empowerment of the women through promotion of women SHGs. He urged the beneficiaries to properly utilize and maintain the vehicles.

ArSRLM block mission manager Tomo Nayam appealed to the women SHG members to work for promotion of their livelihood and avoid creation of ‘Non-Performing Asset,’ saying that it might deprive them from availing further credit facilities from the banks.

Circle officers Oyam Saring (Ruksin) and Dr TD Bapu (Bilat), Rural Bank manager Bandana Dey and coordinator Rimi Paul were also present during the flag off ceremony.