Dr. Taha Peya conferred ‘The Rising Star in Pain Medicine’ award

NEW DELHI, 21 Dec: Dr. Taha Peya has been conferred ‘The Rising Star in Pain Medicine’ award in recognition of his dedication in the field of pain medicine during an international conference held here from 17 to 18 December last.

Dr. Taha, a pain specialist is working as senior consultant in PMR department and physiatrist at TRIHMS hospital, Naharlagun. He is the first practicing pain physician of the state to receive the honour in pain medicine, which is an upcoming super specialty branch of medical sciences.

Dr. Taha has also undergone eight fellowship courses in interventional pain management from various pain management centres across the country.