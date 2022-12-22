AR apprehends ULFA (I) operative

KHONSA, 21 Dec: The Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles along with Tirap police apprehended one operative of ULFA (I) from Noglo village of Lazu circle on Wednesday.

The apprehended ULFA (I) operative has been identified as self-styled sergeant major Biju Bagti, a resident of Dibrugarh.

The operative was from Hachi camp in Myanmar.

It is reported that he was trying to cross Indo-Myanmar border on Wednesday to reach Upper Assam, areas close to Arunachal-Assam border, at a time when extortion in the area is rampant.

Sources informed that it is likely he had come to collect an extortion amount from over ground workers of ULFA (I).

During the operation, he was challenged by the security force personnel. When the cadre was trying to flee, the joint team immediately carried out search of the area and apprehended him from one of the jhum huts at 7 am.

Four opertaives of ULFA (I) have been apprehended by the security forces from the area this year. (DIPRO)