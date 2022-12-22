SAD 2.0 camp organized at Jirdin

AALO, 21 Dec: The West Siang district administration under Good Governance Week organized a Sewa Aapke Dwaar 2.0 camp at Kombo Jirdin under Kombo circle in West Siang on Wednesday.

West Siang DC Penga Tato, who inaugurated the camp, appealed to the people to avail the facilities provided by the government.

He also requested the public and the students to link their Aadhaar numbers with bank accounts for DBT.

Over 700 people from nearby villages and students of the VKV availed the services provided by district administration and various government departments.

The camp was organized under the guidance of Kombo CO Kartu Bam. (DIPRO)