Lokhande inaugurates Early Childhood Care and Education Centre

YINGKIONG, 21 Dec: Planning and investment commissioner PS Lokhande inaugurated an Early Childhood Care and Education Centre at Government Secondary School, Parsing colony here on Wednesday in presence of Upper Siang deputy commissioner Hage Lailang, assistant commissioner Himanshu Nigam and others.

Lokhande, who is on a three-day visit to district, also inaugurated the newly renovated forest park and an open gymnasium inside the forest park here.

He also visited the integrated farm of progressive farmer Onyok Tekseng.

Later, he inspected the under construction mini secretariat and directed the executing agency to complete the construction on stipulated time maintaining quality.

The commissioner also reviewed the status of various ongoing major developmental works in Upper Siang during a meeting with all the HoDs at the DC’s conference hall.

During the meeting, the DRDA, PWD, ArSLM, PHE&WS, RWD, agriculture, horticulture, UD, health, education, WCD, animal husbandry and veterinary, fishery and power departments presented the status of flagship programmes implemented by them. (DIPRO)