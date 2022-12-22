Orientation prog on child-related Acts held

TEZU, 21 Dec: An orientation programme on effective implementation of various child-related schemes and Acts was organized by the Lohit district ICDS cell on the occasion of ‘Good Governance Week’ at DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday.

The Mission Vatsalaya, JJ Act 2015 & rules, POCSO Act 2012 and rules, child marriage & adoption regulations were discussed during the programme.

Lohit deputy commissioner in-charge-cum-DCPU chairman Lui Shiba called upon all stakeholders for the effective implementation of child-related Acts in the district.

JJB member advocate Amalso gave a power-point presentation on JJ Act, 2015 & Rules, while Tezu CWC unit chairman and advocate Gamso Bellai spoke on Adoption Regulations, 2022.

CWC member and advocate Tugaso Manyu enlightened the participants about POCSO Act and rules while, CWC member Tantu Karap spoke on the Child Marriage Act.

ZPC member Batong Tindya also spoke.

Representatives from NGOs, PRI members, line departments of Lohit district participated in the programme. (DIPRO)