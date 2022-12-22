Miao-Vijaynagar road misses deadline, work on slow mode

[Bengia Ajum]

MIAO, 21 Dec: The work progress of one of the most prestigious road projects of the state, the Miao to Vijaynagar, popularly known as MV road here under Changlang district has slowed down much to the displeasure of the local citizens.

In September this year, deputy chief minister Chowna Mein while conducting a review meeting had set the deadline to complete the construction of this strategic road as October 2022, so that it is ready to be inaugurated by November 2022. Not only has the construction agency missed the deadline but the work is reportedly progressing at a snail’s pace.

While the road is motorable for now, the situation may change when the monsoon arrives.

“Road is motorable by 2 wheeler and by Scorpio and Bolero and pickup trucks. But since it’s fair weather road during summer time it will not be motorable without maintenance,” said an official of Changlang district.

The 157-km-long MV road has been divided into five packages. While Packages 1, 2, and 3 are complete, the work is still ongoing in Packages 4 and 5. Package 5 in particular is progressing at a snail’s pace, thereby derailing the whole project.

Package 4 (38 miles to Gandhigram) and Package 5 (Gandhigram to Vijaynagar, 16 kms) are taking time to complete.

“Package 4 is completed in terms of GSB however, massive damage occurred during the last monsoon which was restored later. For some portion in this stretch where blacktopping is under the scope of work, WBM is partly done, and blacktopping is yet to start. As per sources, it is scheduled to start in a day or two,” the official added.

Some of the bridges and cross-drainage works have also been completed.

“3 bridges are yet to be completed and some culverts are also remaining as per the scope of the project,” he added.

In the stretch between Gandhigram and Vijaynagar, the GSB has been laid but WBM is done for less than a kilometer.

“WBM in the remaining section will take much time at the current pace and the BT work is yet to start,” the official shared.

The official has cited the slow pace of execution, especially after October as the main challenge in the completion of the project.

“The RWD has even issued show cause notice to the construction agency over the inordinate delay in completion of the work. Winter is the best time to carry out the construction work but strangely from October month onwards, the work has not progressed as desired,” shared the official.

The officials have expressed apprehension that even if the road is completed it will require considerable effort from the state government to maintain it. “The MV road is mainly GSB road for the majority of its portion. Hence, considerable maintenance is involved during monsoon for which there is no dedicated fund available. There is genuine apprehension that the road will not serve the purpose during the rainy season without maintenance as many stretches are slide prone and slope management is very poor,” the official added.

The major portion of the MV road passes through the Namdapha Tiger Reserve. Keeping this in mind, the stretch of the road between 10 miles and 78 miles will only have GSB. The National Tiger Conservation Authority has refused to grant permission for blacktopping of this particular stretch of the road.