Prog on SJJM concludes

AALO, 22 Dec: A four-day state-level capacity building programme on the State Jal Jeevan Mission (SJJM) concluded here in West Siang district on Thursday.

The programme, which was organised by Guwahati (Assam)-based NGO Down Town Charity Trust, saw the participation of 60 representatives from the village water sanitation committee, the ISA, and SHGs, besides volunteers from Aalo, Daporijo, Khoduka, Mechukha, Likabali, and Basar.

The technical session was conducted by Drs Samannoy Baruah, Bijoy Das, Laishram Shanti Kumar Singh, Manoj Kumar Singh, and Parta Sarkar.

On day three, the trainees were taken on a field visit to Kabu village and shown the working of the JJM water treatment plant there.

Resource mapping of the PRA, as well as household survey, was conducted, followed by FTK demonstration.

Certificates were distributed to all the participants on the concluding day. (DIPRO)