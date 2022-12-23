Regional committees’ meeting on interstate boundary held

GUWAHATI, 22 Dec: The third meeting of the regional committees for the interstate boundary between Lohit and Tinsukia district (Assam) and Namsai and Tinsukia district (Assam) was chaired by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Assam’s Border Protection & Development Minister Atul Bora here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the members of the regional committees of both Assam and Arunachal discussed all the issues pertaining to the interstate boundary disputes in Lohit, Namsai and Tinsukia districts, under the ambit of the Namsai Declaration, which was jointly made by the governments of both the states on 15 July this year.

Later, addressing media persons, Mein said that “the boundary issue is a seven decades old pending issue, but after the BJP government came to power in both the Centre and the states, now we have the political willpower and the seriousness to resolve the issue amicably.”

The DCM informed that the final reports of the regional committees were prepared and signed by the members for further submission to the state governments of Assam and Arunachal.

He informed also that the regional committees conducted joint surveys in the boundary areas before the first meeting “and due consultation with all the stakeholders were also taken for amicable solutions.”

Mein further said that the people of Assam and Arunachal have an age-old cordial relationship, “and we must carry forward this legacy.”

The meeting was attended also by members of the committees, comprising Tezu MLA Karikho Kri, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori, Sadiya (Assam) MLA Bolin Chetia, Assam’s Border Protection & Development Department Commissioner GD Tripathi, DCs, SPs, and other officials. (DCM’s PR Cell)