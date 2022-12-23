DNGC celebrates Nat’l Mathematics Day

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T), celebrated the National Mathematics Day at the college here on Thursday.

The day is observed to commemorate the 135th birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan, “a man who knew infinity,” the college stated in a release.

In his address, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan expressed concern over the shortage of mathematics teachers in the state, and further informed that “even the seats in mathematics and physics during the college admission always go unfilled due to lack of interest amongst the students to study the said subjects.”

DNGC Mathematics HoD Dr KK Rai apprised the participants of how the National Mathematics Day celebration came to be. He also spoke on the topic ‘Indian contribution in the world of mathematics’.

Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd Executive Engineer Sonkoli Sonam said that “mathematics is the mother of all subjects.”

“Like theories of physics cannot be proved without mathematical equations, likewise, engineer and all other subjects rely on mathematics,” he said, and requested the students “not to have a mathematics-phobia.”

Dr Rai also spoke on the topic ‘Mathematics in everyday life’.

APSCS&T Director Dr Pakngu Lombi informed about how the college’s mathematics department has collaborated with various educational institutions, like the NERIST, the RGU, the RGGP, etc, in the past.

Itanagar Capital Region DC Talo Potom in his address assured to extend all possible help to the DNGC mathematics department “to make mathematics a popular subject in the society.”

Co-coordinator of the programme, Dr Gyati Tachang Tado, also spoke.

Earlier, several competitions were held among school and college students, and the prizes were given away to the winners.

The winners were Utkarsh Karn (Class 10, VKV Itanagar, 1st), Roshni K Neri (Class 10, Lekhi Public School, 2nd), and Mumpi Tai (Class 10, VKV Nirjuli, 3rd) in the essay writing competition; Michi Tasser (BFA 3rd year, RGU, 1st), Mayir Ronya (Class 10, VKV Itanagar, 2nd), and Crystal Amin Welly (Class 9, VKV Nirjuli, 3rd) in the drawing competition; Tadar Yari (Class 11, VKV Nirjuli, 1st), Palak Rani (Class 11, VKV Nirjuli, 2nd), and Kimak Nyokir (BA 1st year, DBC, Jollang, 3rd) in the slogan writing competition; Manish Baruah (Class 9, VKV, 1st), Donyir Mamta Riba (Class 9, VKV Nirjuli, 2nd), and Vishal Kr Bhatt (Class 9, VKV Itanagar (3rd) in the storytelling competition; and Chaiphut Pansa & Aman Chauhan (Class 12 and Class 11, VKV Nirjuli, 1st), Sudhanshu Rai & Vishal Acharya (Class 12 both, VKV Vivek Vihar, 2nd), and Yomi Marde & Khushi Rai (Class 11 and Class 12, GHSS, Polo Colony, 3rd) in the quiz competition.