Aadhaar card an important document: DC

DAPORIJO, 23 Dec: “Today Aadhaar card has become one of the most important documents for the residents to avail any government schemes,” Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Tanyam Kyali said.

Chairing a district-level Aadhaar monitoring committee meeting here on Friday, the DC said, “It is our duty to make sure that no individual is left out without Aadhaar number, and team efforts have to be put forward by all the departments concerned.”

ADES Chiging Tamu informed that, “At present, the economics & statistics department is undertaking special Aadhaar drives and has marked six different camps for various Aadhaar activities, such as new enrolment, updates, etc.”

The UIDAI’s Guwahati (Assam)-based Regional Office Assistant Manager (Legal) Misbah Alam Rashid explained the role and responsibilities of the Aadhaar committee.

Matters pertaining to improving the district’s Aadhaar enrolment status, Aadhaar seva kendras, Aadhaar enrolment kits under the DDSE, Aadhaar enrolment of different age groups, etc, were discussed during the meeting. (DIPRO)