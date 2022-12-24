National Farmers’ Day celebrated

KANUBARI, 23 Dec: The Longding KVK celebrated the National Farmers’ Day with the farmers of Mopakhat here in Longding district on Friday.

During the celebration, KVK Head (i/c) A Kirankumar Singh said that the celebration would “enhance the morale of the farmers and they will inculcate their energies in the field of production system.”

Seventy-three farmers, panchayat members and students participated in the programme.

Balek-based Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Lower Dibang Valley district also celebrated the day with 40 farmers and farmwomen in Balek on Friday.

During the programme, Kisan Morcha Mandal president L Saring asked the farmers to “go for natural farming in a scientific way.”

KVK Head Dr Deepanjali Deori also addressed the farmers. (With DIPRO input)