C’lang police seek identification of unknown body

CHANGLANG, 23 Dec: The Changlang police on Friday issued a notice seeking identification of the dead body of a male vis-à-vis a murder case.

In a press release, Changlang SP Mihin Gambo said that the police on Thursday morning received information about an unidentified person, who had serious injuries on his body, at a labour camp near Simnom village.

A police team evacuated the body to the district hospital here. However, the person later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was approximately 25-30 years old and was wearing a dark grey jacket, a black T-shirt with green stripes, bluish cargo pants, and slippers.

“Postmortem examination has been done. Body is preserved for 72 hours at the district hospital for identification and claiming by the relatives. After 72 hours, the body will be disposed of as per the law,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case at the police station here, and arrested three suspects. Further investigation is on.