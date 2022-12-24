Geto Sora wins junior int’l badminton c’ship title

KUALA LUMPUR, 23 Dec: Budding badminton sensation Geto Sora once gain made Arunachal proud by winning the Top Arena Junior International Badminton Championship title in the below 9 years category, here in Malaysia on Friday.

He won the championship title after beating Malaysia’s second seed Jaryl Teh in straight 21-5, 21-16 sets.

This is Sora’s second international badminton title in two months.

In November, the 7-year-old Sora had won the multinational BTY-Yonex-Singha Championship, which was held at the Banthongyord Badminton School in Bangkok, Thailand.

Meanwhile, Arunachal State Badminton Association secretary-general Bamang Tago congratulated Sora for the feat.

“It is a great achievement for a young shuttler of the state. Arunachal has many more talented players like Sora who can excel in international stage. The need of the hour is support from the parents and the government,” Tago said.