Outreach programmes under Good Governance Week conducted

AALO, 23 Dec: As part of the Good Governance Week, the West Siang district administration conducted a workshop on ‘effective public delivery’, themed ‘Prashashan Gaon Ki Aur’, here on Friday.

During the workshop, retired IAS officer Hujar Lollen advised the officers and officials to “discharge minimum governance and maximum services to the public.”

“All the government servants should discharge their duties for the benefit of the public,” he said, and requested them to be “sincere, effective, functional, and disciplined.”

“A public servant must perform their duties up to the expectations of the public,” he added.

Lollen commended the establishment of the single-window system of jan suvidha and conducting of Seva Aapke Dwar camps.

Meanwhile, he proposed to the public leaders of the district to “change the nomenclature of West Siang district, as it is not relevant today, as many districts have been bifurcated from West Siang district.”

He also requested the government to “identify Aalo township as a municipal town.”

DDSE Yidak Angu presented a report on the performance of the schools of the district; DMO Dr Dubom Bagra made a presentation on the performance of the general hospital here; and PHED AE Bomi Nyorak presented the performance of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato appealed to the officers and officials to be “self-disciplined and dutiful,” and urged the GBs also to “deliver justice in time at the village levels.”

ZPC Babom Romin also spoke.

The workshop was attended also by Aalo ADC Henkir Lollen, administrative officers, ZPMs, HoDs, members of SHGs and NGOs, and panchayat members.

In the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), a district-level workshop on good governance was held at the deputy commissioner’s office on Friday.

Addressing the participants, ICR SP Jimmy Chiram said that “good governance is the process of decision-making and its implementation, and the bureaucrats as the implementing agency should see that what we implement should be based on what we get on ground.”

He said also that “we should all ensure that the rule of law is followed in all the decisions.” He, however, pointed out that “one of the biggest challenges is transparency.”

“Although we have RTI, we must all work hard towards transparent governance,” he said.

EAC Khoda Lhasa said that “there is no scale to measure governance, but we should all adopt the good governance practices.”

He also highlighted the RTI Act, “which gives citizens the right to information, thereby encouraging transparency, which eventually leads to good governance.”

The SP made a presentation on the integrated services helpline system, and the positioning of the five PCR vans that the capital police have. He also highlighted the initiatives taken by the capital police to generate awareness among the public about traffic rules and such.

He also highlighted the online delivery system of the capital police, such as police clearance certificates, lost certificates, etc, and informed that “a total of 3,719 applications for police clearance got processed and a total of 3,679 applications got processed for lost certificates.”

“Also, with the modern motor vehicle challan system, a total of Rs 66,18,430 in fines have been collected till date since 2020, and to ensure accountability, body cameras have been provided to the traffic personnel,” he said.

“Crimes against women have been reduced and efforts are being made to create awareness regarding the drug menace, and a total of 60 NDPS cases have been registered,” informed the SP.

He highlighted other initiatives of the police, such as modernisation of police stations, installation of CCTV cameras in all the police stations in the capital, at check gates, etc.

The SP also highlighted “installation of CCTNs to provide systematic and up-to-date database for crime data and NAFIS, which has been implemented at the Itanagar police station for creating a string database for criminal fingerprints, and also the women helpdesk has been established at each police station for convenience.”

RWD EE Techi Jobae spoke about the good governance initiatives of the department, including the android-based Meri Sadak app.

He also spoke about the Bhuvan portal, “which enables use of geo-informatics to help in effective planning, decision-making and monitoring of PMGSY roads.”

Discussion on District@100 was also held.

HoDs and heads of line departments attended the workshop.

The Tirap district administration, in collaboration with the information & public relations department, celebrated the Good Governance Day at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Khonsa.

Deputy Commissioner Hento Karga in his address urged the students to “study harder with utmost sincerity, discipline and punctuality to bring laurels to the state and country as a whole.”

Responding to a request from GHSS Principal KC Lowangcha for improvement of the dilapidated infrastructure of the school, “including water connectivity and maintenance of approach road,” the DC assured to accord top priority to school infrastructure, in consultation with the departments concerned and the local representative.

He asked the principal to place a proposal in writing for inclusion in the AOP.

In Lohit HQ Tezu, a workshop on good governance was conducted under the chairmanship of DC Shashvat Saurabh at his office on Friday.

“Good governance in its true sense is public accessibility to the government, and Seva Aapke Dwar is an initiative towards fulfilling its purpose,” the DC said.

IGGC Principal Dr Kanki Megu spoke on e-governance, ease of doing business, single-window clearance system, and citizens’ grievance redressal system.

“Corruption and criminalisation of politics is a hindrance in good governance,” he said, and suggested that “the public should be included in the decision-making process by the government.”

The Lohit DPO said that “sustainable ecology and balance in development is the need of the hour, keeping in mind the growth in population and management of resources.”

The official also said that some of the issues faced by the district are deforestation, climate change, poor communication, and flood.

The Lohit DAO showed a film on district-level initiatives, highlighting the creation, working and growth of FPOs and FPCs in Lohit under different departments.

The UD & housing EE made a presentation on the waste management plan for Tezu under the Swacch Bharat Mission, and highlighted the various activities of the department.

The Lohit DMO said that “there should be strict action against repeat offenders in drug trafficking and cultivation,” while the DDAC DNO presented a brief on the working of the district’s drug de-addiction centre.

The iHMS nodal officer spoke on the Ayushman Bharat health account, while the DSO highlighted the status of the multipurpose hall under construction in Wakro, and the outdoor stadium in Tezu.

The Lohit ZPC also spoke.

Administrative officers, ZPMs, HoDs, representatives of CBOs and NGOs, and GBs of the district attended the workshop.

In West Kameng HQ Bomdila, a workshop on good governance and ’empowerment and development of youth and women’ was organised as part of the Good Governance Week.

Bomdila CO (Development) Tenzin Yangchen called upon all the government officials and youths to give their inputs for the Vision Document-WestKameng@2047.

Yangchen said that “the main focus of development will have to be sustainable development and de-carbonising of the economy by 2050, in alignment with the Paris Climate Agreement.”

Inspiring Women Award recipient Kesang Lamu Khrimey made a presentation on women empowerment. (DIPROs)