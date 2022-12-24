ULFA (I) operative sentenced to imprisonment

KHONSA, 23 Dec: The court of the judicial magistrate first class here in Tirap district sentenced a hardcore operative of the ULFA (I), Anuj Phukon alias Binondo Asom, under Section 25 (1B) (a) of the Arms Act, 1959, for possessing a .32 mm pistol, magazine and ammunition.

Judge Narang Laji on Friday sentenced him to undergo two years and four months of imprisonment, and to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

The convict joined the ULFA (I) in 2013 and got arms training at Taka Camp in Myanmar. During 2019, the convict fled from Taka Camp to border village Naimong, located near the Indo-Myanmar border.

Assam Rifles personnel apprehended the ULFA (I) operative from Upper Chinhan village after he had fled from Naimong Camp to India. (DIPRO)