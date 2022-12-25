Fmr minister visits school, declares cricket tourney open

Correspondent

MIKONG, 24 Dec: Former health minister Dr Tangor Tapak, who is currently acting as an adviser to the chief minister, visited the government upper primary school here in East Siang district on Saturday.

Tapak inspected the smart classroom, the school office, the girls’ hostel and the extended classrooms, and took stock of the shortfalls.

He assured the school management committee that he would donate Rs 1 lakh out of pocket for the school’s infrastructure development. He also assured the local villagers that he would approach the education department regarding taking proper care of the schools in the area.

Dr Tapak later inaugurated the 9th edition of the Winter Cricket Tournament being organised at the playground here by the Mikong Cricket Association, in the presence of local leaders and gaon burahs.

In the opening match, Mirem team beat NEFA Club of Mikong by 77 runs. Mirem team, which opted to bat first, scored 169 runs in the first innings and set a target of 170 runs for the opponent team.

However, in reply, Mikong team scored only 92 runs and lost all wickets.

Twelve teams from different parts of East Siang district and neighbouring Jonai (Assam) are participating in the tournament.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Tapak apprised the players of the state government’s job reservation policy for meritorious sportspersons, and urged them to “have ambition to go up to national and international levels in the field of sports.”

Mikong village general secretary Tapiam Taboh also spoke.