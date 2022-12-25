Good Governance Day celebrated

NAMSAI, 24 Dec: A workshop on good governance practices and initiatives was held at the deputy commissioner’s office here on Saturday as part of the Good Governance Day.

Addressing the programme, retired IAS officer Tape Bagra said that the Good Governance Week is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Good governance is not just giving orders but being responsible leaders for the development of all sections of the society by means of finding ways to mitigate problems,” he said, and stressed on the importance of leadership, transparency, and accountability.

The Namsai DPO highlighted the ‘Hamara Vidyalaya’ programme, “which is aimed at increasing the learning outcomes of schools.”

“Under this programme, each school in the district is placed under one ‘school prabhari’, who periodically monitors the performance of the school. All government officers of the district are engaged in the programme, which has not only generated a feeling of belongingness but has also helped in filling the gaps that emerge from time to time, and improved schools’ performances,” he informed.

DRCHO Dr T Yomcha spoke on the ‘Pehli Sawari’ initiative, under which the three blocks – Namsai, Chongkham and Lekang – have been provided with a CSR-funded ambulance “to help an expecting mother commute to the nearest health facility for institutional delivery and drop back thereafter, connoting the name ‘pehli sawari’.”

He informed that “the percentage of institutional deliveries has increased in the recent year, which is an important KPI of the NITI Aayog’s ‘aspirational district programme’.”

The trade licence CO presented a brief on ease of doing business, and informed that “Trade licence can now be obtained at the comfort of your home by applying online, and is completely cashless.” She informed that “service delivery has hastened and transparency has increased manifold after the system was made functional in the district.”

The programme was co-chaired by ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun and DC CR Khampa.

Among others, HoDs and members of CBOs attended the workshop.

In Tirap, the district administration, in collaboration with the IPR department, celebrated the Good Governance Day at the general hospital in Khonsa on Saturday.

DC Hento Karga urged the medical officers of various health centres to be proactive while discharging their duties.

He emphasised on the need to improve enrolments under the CMAAY and the PMJAY schemes, and urged the health workers, including ASHAs and paramedical workers, to create awareness in the rural areas about the various government schemes.

The DC, along with DMO Dr N Lowang, distributed fruits to the indoor patients of the hospital.

DRCHO Dr Tatok Gao highlighted various central and state government schemes under the health department, and presented the status of full immunisation for the 2022-’23 financial year.

DSO (Surveillance) Dr Palash Rakshit said that there is a shortage of specialist doctors, infrastructure and technical staffers. He said also that most of the medical vehicles are off-road, and requested the DC to allot an office room in the mini-secretariat to ensure smooth functioning of the NCD.

In West Siang, more than 200 people from Doji Jeko and nearby villages benefitted from a free health camp organised at Doji Jeko village by the District Health Society as part of the Good Governance Week.

A team of doctors provided free treatment and medicines, besides non-communicable diseases screening and Covid vaccination, during the camp.

Registration for the PMJAY, the CMAAY and the Dulari Kanya scheme, besides awareness generation on family planning and free distribution of contraceptives were the other activities.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato and DMO Dr Dubom Bagra were present on the occasion.

In Leparada district, various programmes were organised to mark the Good Governance Week since 19 December.

The weeklong celebration featured an essay writing competition on good governance for college and school students, besides an awareness camp on the one-stop centre, the POCSO Act, cybercrimes, and tackling substance abuse.

A Seva Aapke Dwar camp and a fire safety awareness programme were the other highlights of the celebration. (DIPROs)