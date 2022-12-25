Krishi Samman Diwas celebrated

TAWANG, 24 Dec: The Tawang Krishi Vigyan Kendra celebrated the Kisan Samman Diwas with 25 farmers here on Friday.

During the programme, horticulture scientist Dr AK Tiwari highlighted the contribution of Chaudhary Charan Singh in uplifting the status of the farmers in India. He spoke also about natural farming and its components.

Animal husbandry specialist Dr Jaideep dwelt on the role of animal husbandry in uplifting the social status of farmers.

The farmers were also advised to use new technologies to enhance their income. (DIPRO)