DC inaugurates KFC outlet

ZIRO, 24 Dec: Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime inaugurated a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet and a Kerala Cakes and Bakery outlet at the Hinda Mamung (HM) complex in Siiring Pakho here on Friday.

In his address, the DC said, “In the face of lesser number of manufacturing industries in our state, tourism, service and hospitality sector industries are our hopes, and I am sure that service sector industry will bring employment to our unemployed youths.”

Stating that white-collar jobs are not easily available these days, Nime expressed appreciation for entrepreneur Puna Hinda “for bringing so many reputed and renowned business brands to our district headquarters.”

The HM complex is so far the biggest shopping complex here. The complex already has Vishal and Bata showrooms, besides a host of other outlets, eateries and cafes. A 100-seater theatre is also under construction.

Hinda, who is the proprietor of the complex, said that “tourism is happening at a very fast pace in the state, especially in Ziro valley. I am inclined to invest in service and hospitality sector industries, which would add more charm to Ziro valley in terms of meeting the tourists’ demands while also generating employment for our local youths.”

Among others, former minister Padi Richo, former MLA Nani Ribia, and SP Sachin Singhal were present at the inauguration. (DIPRO)