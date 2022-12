SILLI, 24 Dec: Altogether 415 people availed the benefits of services provided by 20 government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised at Silli village in Upper Siang district on Friday as part of the Good Governance Week.

Geku-Mariyang MLA Kanggong Taku inaugurated the camp, in the presence of DC Hage Lailang, HoDs, GBs, and others. (DIPRO)