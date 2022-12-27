ALSU serves ultimatum over APPSC scam

ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: The Arunachal Law Students’ Union (ALSU) has served a 15-day ultimatum to the state government to address its three demands, and said that it would resort to a series of democratic movements in the state if its demands are not met.

The union is demanding “immediate inquiry into the breach of the APPSC strongroom; establishment of a fast-track court; and cancellation of the advertisement for the post of assistant professor at the law college in Jote.”

Addressing media persons at the press club here on Monday, ALSU vice president (protocol) Teli Naga said that the union had earlier lodged an FIR with the SIC in connection with the breach of the APPSC strongroom.

“However, the state government, as well as the SIC, has failed to respond to the FIR till today,” Naga said.

He said that the state government should “immediately establish a fast-track court for speedy trial of any scandals related to the APPSC.”

Naga added: “There was also a series of anomalies in the examination for the post of assistant professor for the Jarbom Gamlin Law College, conducted by the commission in regards to the upper age limit.”

“The APPSC violated the norms by re-notifying the upper age limit of APST candidates from 32 years relaxation to 35 years, and changing it to 37 years with five years’ relaxation for the candidates. Therefore, the commission should cancel the notification issued by the administrative reforms deputy secretary on 16 July, 2018,” he said.

“The notification issued by the commission in regards to the upper age limit is unjustified and discriminatory in nature. Therefore, the ALSU demanded that the state government seek an action taken report from SIC and the progress report within 10 days, which they failed,” he said.

“Now that the state government has failed to address the demands, the union has yet again submitted a reminder-cum-ultimatum to the state government, so that it is responded to within 15 days,” Naga said.

“The issue relating to APPSC paper leakage is not just confined to any student organisation but is a matter of concern for the future of the state and its people. Therefore, the ALSU also supports the 12-hour bandh announced by the ANSU and will participate openly,” he added.

Naga said that the union on Monday submitted a reminder-cum-ultimatum to the state government, demanding “immediate endorsement of ED for the seizure of properties of all the accused involved in the case; cancellation of notification issued by the administrative reforms deputy secretary on 16 July, 2018; suspension of all upcoming examinations; and transfer of the fire & emergency service SP.”