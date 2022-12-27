Circle-level volleyball tournament underway

KATAN, 26 Dec: Ten teams are participating in a circle-level volleyball tournament themed ‘Khel se dosti aur nashe se mukti’, which was kicked off here in Upper Siang district by DC Hage Lailang, in the presence of government officers, GBs, PRI leaders, and others, on Monday.

Addressing the participants, the DC spoke on the menace of drug addiction, and exhorted the younger generation to “Say yes to life and no to drugs,” and to be forerunners in the fight against drug abuse in the district.

Lailang also said that the government is determined to rehabilitate drug addicts through various social welfare schemes to help them lead a dignified life.

Underscoring the importance of collective effort to stop the cultivation of poppy in the area, he said that “timely information-sharing and cooperation from the public is very much needed in conducting special drive against poppy cultivation.”

ICDS DD (i/c) Ojing Talom presented a brief on “the status report of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in the district.”

The participants were apprised of the national action plan for drug demand reduction, and the national toll-free number on de-addiction, while advocate Akoying Tekseng sensitised the people to various provisions of the NDPS Act.

The volleyball tournament is being organised by the district administration in collaboration with the women & child development department and the SJETA department, from 26-31 December.

The inaugural match was played between Nupang Brothers and SBC (A). The latter won the match. (DIPRO)