Lohit, Anjaw, C/Complex win matches

TEZU, 26 Dec: Lohit, Anjaw and Capital Complex won their respective matches in the girls’ section of the U-17 State Level School Games Kho-Kho Tournament (Boys & Girls) here in Lohit district on Monday.

While Lohit defeated Kurung Kumey by 11-4 points and one innings, Anjaw beat Leparada 15-7.

Capital Complex also won the match against Namsai by 8-3 points and one innings.

In the boys’ category, Namsai beat West Kameng by 13-12 points and an innings, East Siang beat Kurung Kumey by 15-8 points and an innings, and Lohit beat Leparada by 11-9 points and an innings.

Today’s matches:

Boys: Lohit vs Upper Siang; Namsai vs Tirap; Anjaw vs Lower Dibang Valley; East Siang vs Dibang Valley.

Girls: East Siang vs Capital Complex; Dibang Valley vs East Kameng; and Lower Dibang Valley vs Papum Pare.