ECI visits Namsai

NAMSAI, 26 Dec: Election Commissioner of India Arun Goel held a meeting with DEO CR Khampa, AEROs, officials of the district election office and BLOs in Namsai on Sunday, and advised them to ensure that the details of EPIC and Aadhaar completely match to avoid any future complications when the central portal for Aadhar linkage is turned on.

He also visited Lathao A and Lathao B polling stations and interacted with the BLOs, presiding officers, panchayat leader, GBs, polling officers, and voters there. (DIPRO)