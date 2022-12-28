Ering convenes meeting on Covid precaution

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 27 Dec: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering on Tuesday convened a meeting with administrative and police officers, officers of the health department, and PRI leaders of Ruksin subdivision and discussed all possible precautionary measures to prevent transmission of the new Covid-19 variant in East Siang district.

Referring to the situation in China caused by the virus, Ering said that the state government has alerted the administration and the health departments to adopt precautionary measures to prevent a third wave of Covid infection in the state.

He urged the PRI leaders, officers and police to mobilise the local people to obey the Covid-19 protocols such as wearing facemasks, handwashing, and avoiding mass gatherings.

Stating that “Ruksin area is most vulnerable for transmission of Covid viruses,” the MLA instructed the administrative officers and the police to “keep regular vigil on the tourists and picnickers entering the state through the Ruksin check gate to check virus transmission through neighbouring Assam.”

Ering assured the medical officers that he would manage funds for the CHC here (first referral unit) and other PHCs in his constituency for adopting precautionary measures against the Covid virus.

Ruksin CHC MO Dr Kadum Jonnom said that, though the Covid situation is presently not alarming in the state, yet his medical staffers are ready to fight with such a situation. He said that he has written to the state government, “seeking adequate medicine with Covid materials to restrain the situation.”

“We have already conducted a series of mock drills to deal with further Covid situation. Our medical staffers are trained on how to deal with the situation if it returns to alarming,” the doctor said.

Ruksin EAC Jacob Tabing sought the MLA’s intervention “in releasing all pending dues of the last Covid pandemic,” while police officials sought additional force “to ensure smooth service in checking entry of Covid infected persons at the Ruksin entry gate.”

The ZPMs of Ruksin, Mirem, Oyan, and Rani blocks shared their opinions regarding mass mobilisation with regard to Covid vaccination (booster dose) and Covid protocols.

Among others, Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom, Bilat CO TD Bapu and medical officers from Bilat, Sille and Rani PHCs attended the meeting.