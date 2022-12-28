Good Governance Day celebrated

TUTING, 27 Dec: The state BJP celebrated the Good Governance Day here in Upper Siang district on 25 December.

During the programme, Health Minister Alo Libang highlighted the ongoing developmental schemes in the state. Dwelling on the developmental activities in the Tuting-Yingkiong assembly constituency, Libang said that his constituency “is one of the largest and challenging constituencies in the state.”

“In spite of that, I am trying my best for all-round development in the area,” he added.

The minister urged the party workers to “maintain unity, refrain from rumours, and strengthen the party’s activities at the grassroots level.”

State BJP vice president Tarh Tarak highlighted the life history of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and said that “his innumerable contributions paved the way for a stronger economy through bold reforms and rapid development of infrastructure in India.”

State BJP spokesman Techi Necha highlighted the significance of good governance, and the achievements of the state and the central governments.

Among others, district BJP general secretary Ojing Peyang, mandal president Onyo Danggen, and state Kishan Morcha president Dungolle Libang also spoke.

Libang also inaugurated the Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang Giidi Gibet Notti here, in the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner Starlie Jamoh, BJP leaders, workers, and ZPMs.

The state BJP informed in a release that former state NPP general secretary Pema Nyisur, ex-Tuting ZPM Moko Umbrey, and many others joined the BJP, in the presence of Libang and other BJP leaders.