Residential training prog underway

NAMSAI, 27 Dec: Hyderabad (Telengana)-based Engineering Staff College of India is organising a four-day residential training programme for community-based workers here from 27-30 December.

The programme, sponsored by the State Jal Jeevan Mission, will focus on how to develop strong community ownership; roles and responsibilities of the stakeholders in sustainability of water supply system; developing mechanisms for operation and maintenance; water quality monitoring and surveillance; and the importance of safe drinking water and personal hygiene. (DIPRO)