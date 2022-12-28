Nari-Koyu BCC VP Modak Riba passes away

ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: Nari-Koyu Block Congress Committee (BCC) vice president Modak Riba breathed his last at his residence in East Siang HQ Pasighat, after suffering from a prolonged illness, on 26 December.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Nabam Tuki deeply mourned the passing away of Riba and offered prayer for eternal peace of the departed soul.

“Riba was a very loyal, vibrant and committed senior Congressman. In his demise, the Indian National Congress (INC) in Arunachal Pradesh has lost a devoted party worker,” Tuki said in a condolence message.

“His noteworthy contribution to the INC in the state and selfless services for the welfare of the people will always be remembered,” Tuki added.

On behalf of the INC in the state, Tuki conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and prayed to the almighty to give them courage and strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Riba, who hailed from Lipin village in Nari-Koyu assembly constituency, is survived by his wife and three sons.