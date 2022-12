ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: The Assam Rifles and the Changlang police apprehended two active insurgents of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) from Changlang town in Changlang district during a joint operation on 25 December.

The insurgents were allegedly carrying out illegal activities in the region.

Both of them have been handed over to the Changlang police for further investigation, a defence release said.