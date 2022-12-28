SAD camps organised

TABA SORA, 27 Dec: More than 1,000 people benefitted from services provided by government departments during a Sewa Aapke Dwar camp organised at Taba Sora village by the West Siang district administration on Tuesday.

Aalo ADC Henkir Lollen inaugurated the camp.

In Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro, 27 line departments, including the general administration, provided various services to 1,308 people during a SAD camp held at the Ngilyang Grayu Secondary School on Tuesday.

Agriculture Minister Tage Taki and Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime attended the camp and visited the stalls put up by the line departments. (DIPROs)