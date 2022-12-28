Winter rain hits normal life in Siang valley

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 27 Dec: Moderate and intermittent rains have been lashing the Siang valley, including East Siang and Lower Siang districts and the adjoining Dhemaji district of Assam, for the last four days, paralysing normal life in the region.

The showers, which started on Saturday night as a welcome relief from the long dry spell in the region, turned torrential, thereby causing great inconvenience to the commuters, office-goers, daily wage earners, business communities, and vegetable and fish vendors.

The inclement weather also somewhat dampened the spirit of Christmas celebration in the region.

With increased rainfall in the region, the mercury dipped to 15 degrees Celsius in Pasighat and Ruksin on Tuesday afternoon.

It may be mentioned here that the Siang region and bordering north Assam areas witnessed sufficient rainfall during monsoon this year and also witnessed sufficient heavy showers during mid-autumn.