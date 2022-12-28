Complete projects on time: DCM

NAMSAI, 27 Dec: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday urged all stakeholders to ensure completion of the projects in Namsai district “as per the target set.”

Addressing a meeting of the district level monitoring committee here with MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Jummum Ete Deori, and Namsai DC CR Khampa, Mein also expressed concern over the increasing HIV positive cases in the district, and instructed the health department to “initiate immediate treatment of patients in situ, to avoid them from moving across borders and districts for treatment.”

He also emphasised on “intensifying awareness programmes for containment of AIDS.”

Reminding the participants of the upcoming Parshuram Mela and the annual sports event of the IFCSAP, the DCM said that all preparatory measures should be in place and utmost precaution should be maintained, “especially during this time, when there is a surge in Covid cases.”

He advised the administration to involve the local GBs and panchayat leaders in containing stray cattle, and suggested enforcing a complete ban on hunting and fishing in the district.

Mein further advised the district administration to “devise a method, in coordination with the forest department, for mass plantation drive to be held every month in the entire district.” (DIPRO)