Villagers allege misuse of toposheet map figment

ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: The people of Kunglo segment under Ompuli panchayat in Papum Pare district have alleged that some people from Pith village in Lower Subansiri district are “misusing the figment of the toposheet map issued by the State Remote Sensing Application Centre.”

In a release, the villagers claimed that “a few people are unlawfully disseminating propaganda amongst the people of Pith village by inciting and abetting them to transgress and trespass into the territorial jurisdiction of Khunglo village.”

“The toposheet map clearly contains a disclaimer, which itself is evidence that such a map is not a final approved map but only a figment that cannot be relied on as authentic for any official purpose,” the villagers stated.

“Unfortunately, a few people are misusing such figment toposheet map by deliberately inciting and abetting villagers of Pith to transgress and trespass into the territorial jurisdiction of Khunglo village for carrying out illegal activities, thereby promoting enmity between two villages.

“In order to resolve the inter-village boundary between Khunglo village of Papum Pare district and Pith village of Lower Subansiri district, a series of prohibitory orders have been issued by various authorities from time to time. Such order should not be violated,” they added.