Ziro DSP Pei Taga passes away

ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: Ziro (Lower Subansiri) DSP Pei Taga passed away on late Wednesday evening, following a brief illness.

Several eminent personalities, members of NGOs, and others paid condolences over the untimely demise of the police officer.

Mourning the DSP’s untimely demise, Education Minister Taba Tedir said, “I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of DSP Pei Taga. He was a sincere, truthful, and hardworking officer, serving as DSP in the district.”

The Camdir Welfare Society also mourned the officer’s demise and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Taga had started his career in 1984 as an assistant sub-inspector in the Arunachal Pradesh Police, and thereafter had served in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh. He was serving as the Ziro DSP at the time of his demise.