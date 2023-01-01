Guv extends New Year greetings

ITANAGAR, 31 Dec: Governor BD Mishra has extended New Year greetings to the people of the state and expressed hope that 2023 would usher in joy, happiness, good health and prosperity for all the citizens of the state.

“The New Year presents a great opportunity for all of us to make new resolve and live up to it. It is the right time to reflect on the core values and traditions and move forward with the spirit of ‘nation first’,” he said in a message.

“The challenges and memories of the achievements of the preceding years provide the ground foundation for the attainment of higher goals in the New Year. As an integral part of ‘Team Arunachal’, we have to push away all hurdles and promote our state to realise our dreams and possibilities,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)