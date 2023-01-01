NIMAS team reaches highest points of 7 NE states

ITANAGAR, 31 Dec: An expedition team of Dirang (West Kameng)-based National Institute of Mountaineering & Adventure Sports (NIMAS) has become the first to not just travel to all seven states of the Northeast but also to set the record of being the first to reach the highest point of each state.

“Initiated as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the team bicycled to all seven NE states, covering a distance of approximately 1,098 kms, thereby also becoming the first team to do mountaineering and cycling in all seven NE states simultaneously,” the institute informed in a release.

“Touching all the seven states was not easy as the team passed through approximately 5,000 kms, which included challenging terrain at different places. In total, the team did approximately 200 kms of trekking, 1,000 kms of cycling, and approximately 4,000 kms of road journey,” NIMAS Director Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal said.

This also comes as a wrap-up of the year 2022 for NIMAS. Two new national records created. Now it’s time to explore further the Northeast and its untapped adventure tourism potential,” Col Jamwal, who was the team leader, said.

The highest points that the team reached are Mt Gorichen (6,509 mtrs, Arunachal Pradesh); Mt Saramati (3,842 mtrs, Nagaland); Mt Iso (2,994 mtrs, Manipur); Mt Tumjang (1,862 mtrs, Assam); Mt Phawngpui (2,158 mtrs, Mizoram); Mt Beltingchhip (916, mtrs, Tripura); and Shillong Peak (1,525 mtrs, Meghalaya).