Dalai Lama to visit Arunachal: CM

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 2 Jan: His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama has accepted the invitation of the Chief Minister to visit the state.

The Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who attended the three-day teaching on Nagarjuna’s commentary on Bodhicitta in Bodhgaya, in a tweet informed that Dalai Lama has accepted an invitation to visit Arunachal Pradesh.

“A spiritually profound beginning of the New Year. Along with family today we received blessings of HH The Dalai Lama. We also prayed for his good health & long life. It was heartening that His Holiness very kindly accepted our invitation to visit Arunachal Pradesh to bless us,” CM tweeted.

The revered Tibetan spiritual leader who has a large following in Arunachal Pradesh had last visited the state in April, 2017.