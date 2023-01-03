Lifters Tario and Tani win silver and bronze medals

ITANAGAR, 2 Jan: Markio Tario of Arunachal Pradesh won a silver and bronze medal in the ongoing National Weightlifting Championship at Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Tario won the silver medal in the inter-state category of the championship and the bronze in overall. He lifted 122 kg in the snatch and 158 kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 280 kgs in the senior men’s below 67 kg weight category.

Another lifter from the state Bengia Tani won bronze medal in the junior men’s below 67 kg weight category. Tani lifted a total of 272 (Snatch 121 kgs + Clean & Jerk 151 kgs).