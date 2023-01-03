DC inspects ongoing developmental works

JENGGING, 2 Jan: Upper Siang DC Hage Lailang accompanied by the Jengging EAC (in-charge) and PWD engineers inspected various ongoing works here in Upper Siang district on Monday.

The DC reviewed the quality and progress of works of the EAC office, the community health centre, type-IV quarters and other work being executed in the circle.

He expressed his satisfaction at the progress and the quality of the work being done. He urged the officials to execute the works within the current financial year. (DIPRO)