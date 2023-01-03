DCM takes stock of developmental activities

NAMSAI, 2 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has taken stock of various developmental activities under Chongkham assembly constituency during a development meeting at ShapawngYawng Manau Ground, Namgo village in Namsai district on Monday.

Highlighting the major achievements in 2022, he said that the long-felt demands of Chongkham assembly constituency for independent ADC headquarters at Chongkham and Wakro sub-division has been fulfilled by the state government.

“The 2022 was a great year for Arunachal Pradesh as we have got our own airport in the state capital and made the Pasighat, Tezu and Ziro civil airports operational,” Mein said.

He stated that many big projects, like Frontier Highway worth Rs. 44000 crore for Arunachal Pradesh have been approved by the central government and expressed hope that many more big projects will come to Arunachal this year.

Stating that third languages have been introduced to preserve and promote the local languages, the DCM urged the DC to devise a mechanism for monitoring the teaching-learning process of the third language in the schools.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the Gram Panchayat chairpersons (GPC) of Emphum, Munglang and Insa Gram Panchayat segments, he assured to look into their grievances on priority basis.

He stated that “development of ShapawngYawng Manau ground at Namgo village with boundary wall and the playground will be taken up on priority.”

On another demand made by the villagers to resolve the district boundary between Namsai, Changlang and Lohit, he said that it will be resolved amicably by conducting joint survey by the district administrations and the villagers.

Chongkham ZPM Chau Jenia Namchoom, the gaon burahs and youth leaders also spoke.

Namsai DC CR Khampa and Namsai ZPC Urmila Mancheykhun among others attended the meeting. (DCM’s PR Cell)