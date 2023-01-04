Complete all pending PMGSY projects before 31 Mar:  Ngandam

NAHARLAGUN, 3 Jan: RWD minister Honchun Ngandam directed the field engineers to figure out workable strategies at micro levels to complete all the pending PMGSY projects before 31 March this year.

The minister gave the direction after taking stock of the project-wise progress of works in Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, Kamle, Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey districts under Itanagar and Ziro circles during a meeting on Tuesday.

The review meeting was a follow up of a series of circle-wise meetings held earlier in the months of September, October, November and December 2022.

The RWD secretary and PMGSY chief engineer were also present during the meeting. (DIPR)