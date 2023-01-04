SIC arrests two more in APPSCCE paper leak case

ITANAGAR, 3 Jan: Two more persons have been arrested on Tuesday by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) in connection with the APPSCCE paper leakage case 2017 and other examinations.

One of the accused was arrested on 2 January.

The arrested persons are government employees. They have been identified as Loter Gadi (31) statistical investigator, C/O-ADES, Anini and Lotu Gadi (38) JE, hydro power Anini sub-division.

With this the total arrests in the case now stand at 39.

“The SIC investigation into the paper leak scam is ongoing and all facets of the case are being investigated in detail. Anyone with credible information is requested to come forward by contacting SP SIC on Whatsapp No. 91+9436040040 or email ID sic-vig-complaint@arn.gov.in,” informed SIC (Vigilance) SP Anant Mittal in a release.